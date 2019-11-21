App
Last Updated : Nov 21, 2019 12:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to IRCTC: Keynotes Financial Opiniery

Keynotes Financial Opiniery has come out with its report on IRCTC. The research firm has recommended to "Subscribe'' the IPO in its research report as on September 29, 2019

➢Incorporated in 1999, state owned Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation limited (IRCTC) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Indian Railways.
➢ IRCTC handles tourism, catering, online ticket booking services and provides packaged drinking water in trains and at railway stations in the country.
➢ The company was conferred as a Mini-Ratna or Category –I Public sector enterprise by the Indian Government in 2008.
➢ IRCTC also provides non-railway services including budget hotels, e-catering and executive lounges to create a non-stop solution for customers.

Valuation and Outlook

For FY19, the EPS for the company is 17.04 & book value per share is 65.18. Hence, P/E & P/B ratio at higher end of the band is 18.77 & 4.90 respectively. Hence, at the higher band, the valuation is at premium in comparison to its peer.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

First Published on Oct 1, 2019 12:37 pm

tags #Indian Railways Catering & Tourism Corp #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #IRCTC #Keynotes Financial Opiniery #Upcoming Issues

