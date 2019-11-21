Subscribe to IRCTC: Keynotes Financial Opiniery

➢Incorporated in 1999, state owned Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation limited (IRCTC) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Indian Railways.➢ IRCTC handles tourism, catering, online ticket booking services and provides packaged drinking water in trains and at railway stations in the country.➢ The company was conferred as a Mini-Ratna or Category –I Public sector enterprise by the Indian Government in 2008.➢ IRCTC also provides non-railway services including budget hotels, e-catering and executive lounges to create a non-stop solution for customers.

Valuation and Outlook

For FY19, the EPS for the company is 17.04 & book value per share is 65.18. Hence, P/E & P/B ratio at higher end of the band is 18.77 & 4.90 respectively. Hence, at the higher band, the valuation is at premium in comparison to its peer.

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions