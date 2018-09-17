Subscribe to Ircon International: SPA Research

SPA Research has come out with its report on Ircon International. The research firm has recommended to "Subscribe" the IPO in its research report as on September 12, 2018.
As of March 31, 2018, Company has completed more than 127
projects in more than 24 countries across globe, and 380 projects
in various states in India. Company diversified into various
infrastructure sectors including railways, highways, bridges,
flyovers, tunnels, aircrafts maintenance hangers, runways, EHV
sub-stations, electrical and mechanical works, commercial and
residential properties, development of industrial areas etc.
Excellent execution track record through strong operating systems
and controls:
Robust contract management system, efficient planning and project
management & innovation in designs and advance technology
are the key reason for excellent execution of the projects.
Valuation and OutlookWith the strong order book, highly experienced management team,
proven track record of various domestic and foreign project
executions, project bidding criteria, own cash investment in core
business, will help IRCON to grow at a robust pace. At present,
IRCON has enough cash to meet working capital needs and a
passes-through amount reflects a healthy balance sheet. At the
upper price band level at INR475, IRCON is available at 10.9x
FY18 P/E. We recommend SUBSCRIBE to the issue with a long-term
perspective.
For all IPO stories, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions
First Published on Sep 17, 2018 12:58 pm