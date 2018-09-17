Subscribe to Ircon International: SPA Research

As of March 31, 2018, Company has completed more than 127projects in more than 24 countries across globe, and 380 projectsin various states in India. Company diversified into variousinfrastructure sectors including railways, highways, bridges,flyovers, tunnels, aircrafts maintenance hangers, runways, EHVsub-stations, electrical and mechanical works, commercial andresidential properties, development of industrial areas etc.Excellent execution track record through strong operating systemsand controls:Robust contract management system, efficient planning and projectmanagement & innovation in designs and advance technology

are the key reason for excellent execution of the projects.

Valuation and Outlook

With the strong order book, highly experienced management team,proven track record of various domestic and foreign projectexecutions, project bidding criteria, own cash investment in corebusiness, will help IRCON to grow at a robust pace. At present,IRCON has enough cash to meet working capital needs and apasses-through amount reflects a healthy balance sheet. At theupper price band level at INR475, IRCON is available at 10.9xFY18 P/E. We recommend SUBSCRIBE to the issue with a long-term

perspective.

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions