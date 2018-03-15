Subscribe to Hindustan Aeronautics IPO : LKP

Bengaluru based Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) is the 39th largest aerospace company in the world in terms of revenue (in USD million) in 2016 according to Flight International. HAL is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, repair, overhaul, upgrade and servicing of a wide range of products including, aircraft, helicopters, aero-engines, avionics, accessories and aerospace structures. Incorporated on August 6, 1963, HAL is conferred with the "Navratna" status by the GoI in June 2007 and is the largest Defense Public Sector Undertakings (DPSU) in terms of value of production according to the MoD Annual Report 2016-2017. HAL’s operations are organised into five complexes, namely the Bangalore Complex, MiG Complex, Helicopter Complex, Accessories Complex, and Design Complex, which together include 20 production divisions and 11 research and design centres (R&D Centres) located across India. The company relies on indigenous research as well as involves into technology transfer and licence agreements to manufacture their products. In addition, HAL has entered into 13 commercial joint ventures to expand their operations. The Indian defense sector is the largest client with contribution of 91.4% by the end of H2 FY18. HAL exports their products to more than 13 countries. As on 31st December 2017, the company owned 2 Trademarks, 7 Patents, 11 Design Registrations and 77 Copyrights. Company’s products include Sukhoi Su-30 MKI, Dornier 228 and LCA Tejas. They also manufacture the Cheetal and LCH helicopters as well as variants of the Dhruv helicopter. In addition, HAL manufacture engines, avionics and other accessories which are used in the assembly, servicing, repair and overhaul of their aircraft and helicopters.

