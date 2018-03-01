Subscribe to HG Infra Engineering : HEM Securities

HG Infra Engineering is into infrastructure construction, development and management with extensive experience in its focus area of road projects, including highways, bridges and flyovers. Co’s main business operations include (i) providing engineering, procurement and construction (“EPC”) services on a fixed-sum turnkey basis and (ii) undertaking civil construction and related infrastructure projects on item rate and lump sum basis, primarily in the roads and highway sector.

Co have executed or are executing projects across various states in India covering Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh Haryana, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra and Arunachal Pradesh.

Valuation

Company is bringing the issue at price band of Rs 263-270/sh at p/e ratio of 30. Co being established roads and highways sector focused construction developer with efficient business model has healthy order book which provides strong revenue visibility in future. Hence we recommend “Subscribe” on issue.

