you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 12:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to HDFC Asset Management Company: Hem Securities

Hem Securities has come out with its report on HDFC Asset Management Company. The research firm has recommended to "Subscribe" the IPO in its research report as on July 23, 2018.

 
 
Co’s total revenue increased from Rs 9,031.14 million in fiscal 2014 to Rs 18,672.46 million in Fiscal 2018, with a CAGR of 19.91%, and co’s net profit has grown from Rs 3,577.70 million to Rs 7,216.16 million during the same period at a CAGR of 19.17. Co had a net worth of Rs 21,599.68 million as of March 31, 2018. Co’s return on average net worth exceeded 40% every year since Fiscal 2014 and was 40.28% for Fiscal 2018.

HDFC group has a strong presence across financial products and services, especially in retail sector. Co benefit from HDFC’s brand name as it gives a unique advantage of being a trusted provider of financial services & SLI provides access to international practices for operations and risk management. HDFC is one of India’s leading housing finance companies.

Valuation and Outlook

The co is bringing the issue at price band of Rs 1095-1100/share. On higher band , co is valued at 7.98% of its total AUM of Rs 2919 billion as on FY18. Although co’s valuations are at premium when we compare it to listed domestic AMC as well as some of global AMCs but looking after co’s consistent market leadership in mutual fund industry coupled with strong parentage with trusted brand & profitable growth, we recommend “Subscribe” on issue.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

First Published on Jul 24, 2018 12:28 pm

