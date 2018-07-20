Subscribe to HDFC Asset Management Company: GEPL Capital

Company’s diversified product mix, which includes 27 equity-oriented schemes, 98 debt schemes (including 72 FMPs), 3 liquid schemes, and 5 other schemes (including exchange-traded and funds of fund schemes), enables them to operate through various market cycles, cater to specific customer requirements and reduce concentration risk. They offer equity-oriented schemes based on market capitalization and asset class mix, as well as thematic, tax saving, goal-based, arbitrage and index schemes. Schemes based on market capitalization include multi-cap, large-cap, midcap and small-cap schemes, while those based on asset classes include equity-oriented hybrid schemes with a mix of equity and debt instruments.

HDFC Asset Management company Ltd (HDFC AMC) stands to gain from operating leverage. At a P/E of 31x of FY18 EPS. We believe that it strong growth perspective in the upcoming period will drive the future growth which is higher to its domestic peers. We assign a Subscribe rating to the IPO.

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions