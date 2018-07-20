Subscribe to HDFC Asset Management Company: GEPL Capital

GEPL Capital has come out with its report on HDFC Asset Management Company. The research firm has recommended to "Subscribe" the IPO in its research report as on July 19, 2018.
Company’s diversified product mix, which includes 27 equity-oriented schemes, 98 debt schemes (including 72 FMPs), 3 liquid schemes, and 5 other schemes (including exchange-traded and funds of fund schemes), enables them to operate through various market cycles, cater to specific customer requirements and reduce concentration risk. They offer equity-oriented schemes based on market capitalization and asset class mix, as well as thematic, tax saving, goal-based, arbitrage and index schemes. Schemes based on market capitalization include multi-cap, large-cap, midcap and small-cap schemes, while those based on asset classes include equity-oriented hybrid schemes with a mix of equity and debt instruments.Valuation and Outlook
HDFC Asset Management company Ltd (HDFC AMC) stands to gain from operating leverage. At a P/E of 31x of FY18 EPS. We believe that it strong growth perspective in the upcoming period will drive the future growth which is higher to its domestic peers. We assign a Subscribe rating to the IPO.
