you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 12:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to HDFC Asset Management Company: Emkay Global

Emkay Global has come out with its report on HDFC Asset Management Company. The research firm has recommended to "Subscribe" the IPO in its research report as on July 24, 2018.

 
 
Superior contribution from retail investors and
relatively higher SIP contribution to reduce AUM volatility: As on March 2018, HDFC AMC has maintained its market leadership in Equity AUM (~15.8% share) and retail AUM (~13.7% share). The company has reported healthy CAGR growth of ~26% in total AUM

from FY13-18, with contribution from across segments. For March’18, retail customers accounted for ~62.2% of the company’s AUM against industry average of ~51.4%. Similarly, average SIP size for HDFC AMC stands at Rs3,648 per SIP per month against industry average of Rs3,300. Healthy traction from individual investors ensures consistency and lower volatility in AUM growth

Valuation and Outlook

HDFC AMC has priced IPO at ~7.8% of total FY18 AUM (~31.5x P/FY18 earnings) with ~40% FY18 ROE. The only peer comparison is Reliance Nippon AMC (RNAM), which issued IPO at ~6.3% of FY18 AUM (~29.6x P/FY18 earnings) with 25% RoE. However, with subsequent correction in pricing, RNAM is currently trading at ~5.5% of FY18 AUM (~26.1x P/FY18 earnings). Considering its superior return ratios, a favorable AUM mix and relatively stable management profile, HDFC AMC is expected to command premium over peers. We recommend SUBSCRIBE to the IPO.

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

First Published on Jul 25, 2018 12:22 pm

tags #Emkay Global #HDFC Asset Management Company #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO - Upcoming Issues #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe

