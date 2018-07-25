Subscribe to HDFC Asset Management Company: Emkay Global

Superior contribution from retail investors andrelatively higher SIP contribution to reduce AUM volatility: As on March 2018, HDFC AMC has maintained its market leadership in Equity AUM (~15.8% share) and retail AUM (~13.7% share). The company has reported healthy CAGR growth of ~26% in total AUM

from FY13-18, with contribution from across segments. For March’18, retail customers accounted for ~62.2% of the company’s AUM against industry average of ~51.4%. Similarly, average SIP size for HDFC AMC stands at Rs3,648 per SIP per month against industry average of Rs3,300. Healthy traction from individual investors ensures consistency and lower volatility in AUM growth

HDFC AMC has priced IPO at ~7.8% of total FY18 AUM (~31.5x P/FY18 earnings) with ~40% FY18 ROE. The only peer comparison is Reliance Nippon AMC (RNAM), which issued IPO at ~6.3% of FY18 AUM (~29.6x P/FY18 earnings) with 25% RoE. However, with subsequent correction in pricing, RNAM is currently trading at ~5.5% of FY18 AUM (~26.1x P/FY18 earnings). Considering its superior return ratios, a favorable AUM mix and relatively stable management profile, HDFC AMC is expected to command premium over peers. We recommend SUBSCRIBE to the IPO.

