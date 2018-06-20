Subscribe to Fine Organics Industries Ltd: Hem Securities

Company is the largest manufacturer of oleochemical-based additives in India and a strong player globally in this industry. Co produce a wide range of specialty plant derived oleochemical-based additives used in food, plastic, cosmetics, paint, ink, coatings and other specialty application in various industries. As at March 31, 2018, co had a range of 387 different products sold under the ‘Fine Organics’ brand.

Specialised Business Model with High Entry Barriers : There are multiple entry barriers for a new entrant in the global oleochemical-based additives industry, such as product formulations, process technology and customer stickiness to established players. As a result, co is one of the few large global players in this industry. The high barriers to entry enable co to obtain higher EBITDA and profit margins for its products compared to other manufacturing industries where barriers to entry are lower.

Largest Producer & one of the Few Large Players in the Oleochemical based Additives Industry in the World : Co manufacture a wide range oleochemical-based additives in India. Co was the first company to introduce slip additives to the Indian market. There are only a few other small players who manufacture oleochemical-based additives in India. Co have a huge first-mover advantage in India, alongside various other competitive advantages over other global players. This gives co an advantage in pricing products competitively and allows co to provide stiff competition to new players. Hence, no major domestic or global player has set up a manufacturing facility in India.

The co is bringing the issue at p/e multiple of approx. 30 on annualized 9MFY18 eps at price band of Rs 780-783/share. Co being the one of the largest player in Oleochemical based additives industry in has posted decent financial performance. However looking after the current market volatility & valuations of issue, we recommend “Long Term Subscribe” on issue.

