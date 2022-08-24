English
    Subscribe to DreamFolks Services: Hem Securities

    Hem Securities has come out with its report on DreamFolks Services. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on August 23, 2022.

    August 24, 2022 / 08:14 PM IST
    Hem Securities IPO report on DreamFolks Services


    The main business model of DreamFolks is to act as a service provider between the lounge operators on one side, and banks, card networks, airlines and corporates on the other end. DreamFolks acts as vital link for banks for their credit & debit card sales and customer engagement programs, and airlines to manage customer loyalty and retention. DreamFolks is a dominant player that has 100% lounge coverage in India with significant exclusivity for India issued credit and debit card programs in key locations.



    Valuation and Outlook


    Hence. looking after all above ,we recommend “Subscribe” on issue.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 24, 2022 08:14 pm
