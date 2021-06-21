MARKET NEWS

Subscribe to Dodla Dairy: KR Choksey

KR Choksey has come out with its report on Dodla Dairy. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on June 15, 2021.

June 21, 2021 / 12:27 PM IST
KR Choksey IPO report on Dodla Dairy


Dodla Dairy Ltd. (DDL), incorporated in 1995, is an integrated dairy company with a significant presence in the southern markets. Notably, DDL is the 3rd largest company in terms of raw milk procurement with an average procurement of 1.03mn liters per day (MLPD) as of 31st Mar’21 and the 2nd largest private dairy player in terms of market presence. DDL’s Indian operations are undertaken under “Dodla Dairy”, “Dodla” and “KC+” brands, while overseas operations are undertaken under “Dodla Dairy”, “Dairy Top” and “Dodla+” brands. DDL’s operations consist of processing the raw milk into packaged milk and manufacturing other dairy-based value-added products (VAPs) at 13 plants with an aggregate installed capacity of 1.7 MLPD.



Valuation and Outlook



We believe, DDL has a good potential for future and is also available at a reasonable valuation compared to its peers. As a result, we recommend a ‘SUBSCRIBE’ rating for the DDL IPO.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Dodla Dairy #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #KR Choksey #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Jun 21, 2021 12:27 pm

