Subscribe to Dodla Dairy: KR Choksey

KR Choksey IPO report on Dodla Dairy

Dodla Dairy Ltd. (DDL), incorporated in 1995, is an integrated dairy company with a significant presence in the southern markets. Notably, DDL is the 3rd largest company in terms of raw milk procurement with an average procurement of 1.03mn liters per day (MLPD) as of 31st Mar’21 and the 2nd largest private dairy player in terms of market presence. DDL’s Indian operations are undertaken under “Dodla Dairy”, “Dodla” and “KC+” brands, while overseas operations are undertaken under “Dodla Dairy”, “Dairy Top” and “Dodla+” brands. DDL’s operations consist of processing the raw milk into packaged milk and manufacturing other dairy-based value-added products (VAPs) at 13 plants with an aggregate installed capacity of 1.7 MLPD.



Valuation and Outlook



We believe, DDL has a good potential for future and is also available at a reasonable valuation compared to its peers. As a result, we recommend a ‘SUBSCRIBE’ rating for the DDL IPO.

