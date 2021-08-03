MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Subscribe to Devyani International: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its report on Devyani International. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on August 02, 2021.

Broker Research
August 03, 2021 / 11:46 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher IPO report on Devyani International


We recommend subscribe to IPO of DIL. We believe DIL is on the verge of a new growth phase for the company led by 1) KFC’s leadership in Chicken segment 2) strong brand recall and growth prospects of Pizza hut with just 297 stores (1300+ by Dominos) 3) Acquisition of 73 KFC stores of Yum over past 3 years 4) Aggressive expansion with addition of 90 stores in the last 6 months and likely hood of sustaining trend 5) move towards smaller delivery formats for KFC & Pizza Hut (share of delivery up from 50-70% between FY20/21) to achieve faster growth and higher margins and lower payback periods per store 6) Innovations in menus straddling across various price points, cuisines and consumer preference suited to the Indian palate 7) scale down in concession based stores in Airports and 61 loss making stores thus reducing drag on profitability.


Valuation and Outlook


In Q4FY21, DIL achieved Rs 4.3bn in revenue with 20% contribution margin and 15% EBITDA margin. DIL will repay Rs3.4bn debt from IPO and will fund its expansion through internal accruals. We believe the company will fund its expansion plans through internal accruals. We expect sustained growth momentum and success of delivery format in PH can enable a turnaround by FY23. DIL is being offered at FY24 EV/sales of 3.6x v/s 7.3x for JUBI and 3.6x Burger King. Subscribe.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Devyani International #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Prabhudas Lilladher #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Aug 3, 2021 11:46 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Filing income tax returns ahead of September 30 deadline? Wait for glitches to be resolved

Simply Save | Filing income tax returns ahead of September 30 deadline? Wait for glitches to be resolved

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.