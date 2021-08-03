MARKET NEWS

Subscribe to Devyani International: LKP Research

LKP Research has come out with its report on Devyani International. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on August 02, 2021.

August 03, 2021 / 11:47 PM IST
 
 
LKP Research IPO report on Devyani International


Devyani International Ltd (DIL) is the largest Franchisee of Yum Brand operating in more than 26 states and 3 union territories in India. The company is also amongst the largest operators of chain Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) on a non-exclusive basis in India. DIL operates brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Costa Coffee in India as well as in the International markets. DIL also owns and operates its own franchisees such as Vaango, Food Street, Masala Twist, Ile Bar, Amreli, and Ckrussh Juice Bar in India.


Valuation and Outlook


The QSR companies have grown the fastest among the Food Service industry at 5.5% CAGR during FY2015-20 and it is expected to grow at a much faster rate of 12.4% over FY2020-25. DIL has posted revenue of ₹1,323.68 crs, ₹1,535.04 crs. and ₹1,198.90 crs. in FY19, FY20 and FY21 respectively.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Aug 3, 2021 11:47 pm

