MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Subscribe to Devyani International: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its report on Devyani International. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on August 04, 2021.

Broker Research
August 04, 2021 / 10:46 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct IPO report on Devyani International


Devyani International (DIL) is among the earliest and largest operators of quick service restaurants (QSRs) in India. The company is the largest franchisee of Yum brands in India and operates brands KFC & Pizza Hut under its banner. In addition, DIL is also a franchisee of Costa Coffee in India. Core brands (KFC, Pizza Hut and Costa Coffee) contribute ~94% to its topline while the rest comes from international operations and other business (own brand such as Vaango & Food Street). The core brands store counts grew at a CAGR of ~14% in the last two years to 605 stores by March 2021. The store count reached 645 by June 2021 as DIL continued its focus on adding core brand stores amid pandemic. The company is looking to expand its core brands in existing and new cities as the QSR industry is likely to grow at ~12% CAGR over the next five years (higher than historical CAGR of 5.5%), supported by rising urbanisation and per capita income.



Valuation and Outlook


We believe DIL would be able to capture the growth owing to metro lifestyle and outside food habits. This, coupled with the company’s cost rationalisation initiatives will help drive profitability in future. We recommend SUBSCRIBE to the issue.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Devyani International #ICICI Direct #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Aug 4, 2021 10:46 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Filing income tax returns ahead of September 30 deadline? Wait for glitches to be resolved

Simply Save | Filing income tax returns ahead of September 30 deadline? Wait for glitches to be resolved

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.