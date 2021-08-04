Subscribe to Devyani International: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct IPO report on Devyani International

Devyani International (DIL) is among the earliest and largest operators of quick service restaurants (QSRs) in India. The company is the largest franchisee of Yum brands in India and operates brands KFC & Pizza Hut under its banner. In addition, DIL is also a franchisee of Costa Coffee in India. Core brands (KFC, Pizza Hut and Costa Coffee) contribute ~94% to its topline while the rest comes from international operations and other business (own brand such as Vaango & Food Street). The core brands store counts grew at a CAGR of ~14% in the last two years to 605 stores by March 2021. The store count reached 645 by June 2021 as DIL continued its focus on adding core brand stores amid pandemic. The company is looking to expand its core brands in existing and new cities as the QSR industry is likely to grow at ~12% CAGR over the next five years (higher than historical CAGR of 5.5%), supported by rising urbanisation and per capita income.



Valuation and Outlook

We believe DIL would be able to capture the growth owing to metro lifestyle and outside food habits. This, coupled with the company’s cost rationalisation initiatives will help drive profitability in future. We recommend SUBSCRIBE to the issue.

