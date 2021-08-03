MARKET NEWS

Subscribe to Devyani International: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi has come out with its report on Devyani International. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on August 02, 2021.

August 03, 2021 / 11:48 PM IST
 
 
Anand Rathi IPO report on Devyani International


Devyani international Limited are the largest franchisee of Yum Brands in India and are among the largest operators of chain quick service restaurants (“QSR”) in India, on a non-exclusive basis, and operate 655 stores across 155 cities in India, as of March 31, 2021. Yum! Brands Inc. operates brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands and has presence globally with more than 50,000 restaurants in over 150 countries, as of December 31, 2020. In addition, they are a franchisee for the Costa Coffee brand and stores in India.


Valuation and Outlook


We believe the company remains well placed for long term growth considering the company’s portfolio of recognized global brands catering to a range of customer preferences, cross brand synergies, expansion of store network and EBITDA positive earnings; we give this IPO a "Subscribe" rating.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Anand Rathi #Devyani International #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Aug 3, 2021 11:48 pm

