App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 04:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to CreditAccess Grameen Ltd: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its report on CreditAccess Grameen Ltd. The research firm has recommended to "Subscribe" the IPO in its research report as on August 06, 2018.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The third largest NBFC-MFI (next to Bharat Financial Inclusion), Credit Grameen Access Ltd with AUM of Rs 49,747 mn headquartered in Bangalore is promoted by South-east Asia focused Credit Access NV (99% holding) specializing in MSE financing. With thrust on providing microloans to women customers (JLG model) predominantly in rural areas, Credit Access follows district based expansion model.

Valuation and Outlook

RoEs for the company have declined almost 800 bps in past 3 years and 500 bps in past 4 years. High opex intensive business (38% avg cost-income), elevated credit costs (3%+ past 2 years) have restricted RoEs to 12%. Against this backdrop, post-IPO valuations (30x+ P/E and 2.9x P/B FY18, 2.6X FY19E) appear expensive and believe stepping up return profile is the key. Any improvement in credit costs and NIMs being retained at 10%+ levels should prove as key catalysts. While, we recommend Subscribe for LONG TERM, do not expect any short term gains.

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

Read More
First Published on Aug 7, 2018 04:08 pm

tags #CreditAccess Grameen Ltd #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO - Upcoming Issues #IPO Broker Analysis #Prabhudas Lilladher #subscribe

most popular

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.