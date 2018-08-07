App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 01:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to CreditAccess Grameen Ltd: Choice Broking

Choice Broking has come out with its report on CreditAccess Grameen Ltd. The research firm has recommended to "Subscribe" the IPO in its research report as on August 03, 2018.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

CreditAccess Grameen Limited (CAGL) is one of the leading Indian
micro-finance institutions, headquartered in Bangalore, focuses on
providing micro-loans to women predominantly in rural areas in

India.

The company has a presence in 132 districts in the eight states
(Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Madhya
Pradesh, Odisha, Kerala, Goa) and one UT (Puducherry) in India

through 516 branches .

Valuation and Outlook

At the higher price band of Rs422, CAGL’s share is valued at P/ABV multiple of 2.9(x) (to its post issue FY18 annualized adjusted BVPS).

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

Read More
First Published on Aug 7, 2018 01:50 pm

tags #Choice Broking #CreditAccess Grameen Ltd #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO - Upcoming Issues #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe

most popular

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.