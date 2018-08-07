Subscribe to CreditAccess Grameen Ltd: Choice Broking

CreditAccess Grameen Limited (CAGL) is one of the leading Indianmicro-finance institutions, headquartered in Bangalore, focuses onproviding micro-loans to women predominantly in rural areas in

India.

The company has a presence in 132 districts in the eight states(Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, MadhyaPradesh, Odisha, Kerala, Goa) and one UT (Puducherry) in India

through 516 branches .

At the higher price band of Rs422, CAGL’s share is valued at P/ABV multiple of 2.9(x) (to its post issue FY18 annualized adjusted BVPS).

