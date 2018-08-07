Subscribe to CreditAccess Grameen Ltd: Choice Broking

Choice Broking has come out with its report on CreditAccess Grameen Ltd. The research firm has recommended to "Subscribe" the IPO in its research report as on August 03, 2018.
CreditAccess Grameen Limited (CAGL) is one of the leading Indian
micro-finance institutions, headquartered in Bangalore, focuses on
providing micro-loans to women predominantly in rural areas in
India.The company has a presence in 132 districts in the eight states
(Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Madhya
Pradesh, Odisha, Kerala, Goa) and one UT (Puducherry) in India
through 516 branches .Valuation and Outlook
At the higher price band of Rs422, CAGL’s share is valued at P/ABV multiple of 2.9(x) (to its post issue FY18 annualized adjusted BVPS).
For all IPO stories, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions
First Published on Aug 7, 2018 01:50 pm