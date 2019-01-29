App
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 03:42 PM IST

Subscribe to Chalet Hotels Ltd: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its report on Chalet Hotels Ltd. The research firm has recommended to "Subscribe" the IPO in its research report as on January 29, 2019

The company owns high-end hotels in key Indian metro cities viz.

Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru (two-third of its room inventory in Mumbai). These hotels are in the vicinity of high density business like hotels in Powai and Sahar, Mumbai in close proximity to Mumbai International airport. The Vashi hotel is close to new business districts and the proposed international airport while hotels in Hyderabad and Bengaluru are located near offices of major technology corporations,business centres and retail & commercial facilities and districts. These hotels have been constructed on large land parcels and offer large number of rooms

Valuation and Outlook

At the IPO price band of | 275-280, the stock is available at one-year forward EV/EBITDA of 19.4-19.7x while comparable peers are trading at average multiple of 21-22x. Given the uptrend in the industry cycle led by strong demand and balanced room supply supported by strong brand, we recommend SUBSCRIBE to the issue from a long-term perspective.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

First Published on Jan 29, 2019 03:42 pm

