MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Subscribe to CarTrade Tech: KR Choksey

KR Choksey has come out with its report on CarTrade Tech. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on August 09, 2021.

Broker Research
August 09, 2021 / 01:43 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

KR Choksey IPO report on CarTrade Tech


CarTrade Tech Limited or “CTT” is a multi-channel auto platform with coverage and presence across vehicle types and value-added services (Source: RedSeer Report). Its platforms, CarWale and BikeWale, ranked number one on relative online search popularity when compared to their key competitors over the period from April 2020 to March 2021, while Shriram Automall is one of the leading used vehicle auction platforms based on number of vehicles listed for auction for the financial year 2020. CTT’s pan-India operations allow it to offer a variety of solutions across the automotive transaction value chain for marketing, buying, selling and financing of new and pre-owned cars, two wheelers as well as pre-owned commercial vehicles and farm and construction equipment.



Valuation and Outlook


Considering sector outlook, strong brands, leadership status, profitable and scalable business model along with scope for additional offerings and monetization possibilities, we recommend a ‘Subscribe’ to CTT’s issue with a long term perspective.



For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #CarTrade Tech #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #KR Choksey #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Aug 9, 2021 01:43 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.