Subscribe to CarTrade Tech: KR Choksey

KR Choksey IPO report on CarTrade Tech

CarTrade Tech Limited or “CTT” is a multi-channel auto platform with coverage and presence across vehicle types and value-added services (Source: RedSeer Report). Its platforms, CarWale and BikeWale, ranked number one on relative online search popularity when compared to their key competitors over the period from April 2020 to March 2021, while Shriram Automall is one of the leading used vehicle auction platforms based on number of vehicles listed for auction for the financial year 2020. CTT’s pan-India operations allow it to offer a variety of solutions across the automotive transaction value chain for marketing, buying, selling and financing of new and pre-owned cars, two wheelers as well as pre-owned commercial vehicles and farm and construction equipment.

Valuation and Outlook

Considering sector outlook, strong brands, leadership status, profitable and scalable business model along with scope for additional offerings and monetization possibilities, we recommend a ‘Subscribe’ to CTT’s issue with a long term perspective.



