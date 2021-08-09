MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Subscribe to Cartrade Tech: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital has come out with its report on Cartrade Tech. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on August 06, 2021.

August 09, 2021 / 07:47 AM IST
 
 
Arihant Capital IPO report on Cartrade Tech


CarTrade Tech Ltd is a multi-channel auto platform provider company. The company operates various brands such as CarWale, CarTrade, Shriram Automall, BikeWale, CarTradeExchange, Adroit Auto, and AutoBiz. The platform connects new and used automobile customers, vehicle dealers, vehicle OEMs, and other businesses to buy and sell different types of vehicles. The company offers a variety of solutions across automotive transactions for buying, selling, marketing, financing, and other activities.



Valuation and Outlook


We recommend investors subscribe for listing gains. Long-term investors are recommended to buy the stock on dips post listing.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Arihant Capital #CarTrade Tech #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Aug 9, 2021 07:47 am

