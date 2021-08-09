Subscribe to Cartrade Tech: Arihant Capital

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Arihant Capital IPO report on Cartrade Tech

CarTrade Tech Ltd is a multi-channel auto platform provider company. The company operates various brands such as CarWale, CarTrade, Shriram Automall, BikeWale, CarTradeExchange, Adroit Auto, and AutoBiz. The platform connects new and used automobile customers, vehicle dealers, vehicle OEMs, and other businesses to buy and sell different types of vehicles. The company offers a variety of solutions across automotive transactions for buying, selling, marketing, financing, and other activities.



Valuation and Outlook

We recommend investors subscribe for listing gains. Long-term investors are recommended to buy the stock on dips post listing.

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More