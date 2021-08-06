Subscribe to Cartrade Tech: Anand Rathi

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Anand Rathi IPO report on Cartrade Tech

CarTrade Tech Ltd is a multi-channel auto platform with coverage and presence across vehicle types and value-added services. The Company’s platforms operate under several brands: CarWale, CarTrade, Shriram Automall, BikeWale, CarTrade Exchange, Adroit Auto and AutoBiz. Through these platforms, the company enable new and used automobile customers, vehicle dealerships, vehicle OEMs and other businesses to buy and sell their vehicles in a simple and efficient manner. The vision of the company is to create an automotive digital ecosystem which connects automobile customers, OEMs, dealers, banks, insurance companies and other stakeholders.



Valuation and Outlook

However, considering the future prospect of the company and it is also placed at a sweet spot as the first mover advantage we assign “Subscribe” Rating to this IPO investors can invest in this company with medium to long term perspective.

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More