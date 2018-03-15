Subscribe to Bharat Dynamics IPO : Geojit

Bandhan Bank Ltd is a newly licensed commercial bank transformed from a microfinance in August 2015. Currently the bank has a network of 887 branches and 430 ATMs, remarkable growth within a short span of time. They largely focusing on serving underpenetrated and underbanked rural markets of India. As on 9MFY18, the bank’s net advances stood at Rs22,931cr against Rs12,438cr in FY16. On the liability side the bank has build a strong base of current account and savings account deposits with a healthy CASA ratio of 33.2%. The company reported Net Interest Margin (NIM) of 9.9% in 9MFY18 which was one of the best in the industry. Further, Bandhan’s Gross and Net NPA stood at 1.7% and 0.8% respectively as of 9MFY18 which was relatively better than its peers despite a challenging economic environment. Aided by robust loan growth and stable margins, its Net Interest Income (NII) and PAT have grown to Rs2,169cr and Rs958cr respectively in 9MFY18 from Rs933cr and Rs275cr in FY16. Going forward, the bank is expected to benefit largely from financialisation of household investments especially in the rural & underbanked areas as it has high concentration in the East and Northeast India. On the valuation front, at upper price band of Rs375, the issue is priced at 5.6x on FY17 and 5x on 9MFY18 adjusted book value (post IPO dilution). However, the valuation are on the higher side, we believe such premium valuations to persist given Bandhan’s strong presence in niche customer segments, higher return ratios (RoE of 25.6% and RoA of 4.1% in 9MFY18) and best in class asset quality. We recommend ‘Subscribe’ to the issue with a long term perspective.

Bandhan Bank Ltd (Bandhan) was incorporated on December, 2014 at Kolkata as a commercial bank focused on serving underbanked and underpenetrated markets in India. Bandhan currently offers a verity of assets and liability products and services designed for micro banking and general banking, as well as other banking products and services to generate non-interest income. Bandhan began its general banking operations in August 2015, when Bandhan Financial Services Ltd (BFSL), their parent company, transferred its entire microfinance business to them.

