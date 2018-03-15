App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Mar 15, 2018 06:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to Bandhan Bank IPO : HEM Securities

HEM Securities has come out with its report on Bandhan Bank IPO , The research firm has recommended to “ Subscribe ” the IPO in its research report as on March 15, 2018

 
 
Bandhan Bank Ltd ( BBL) was incorporated on December 23, 2014 and began operations on August 23, 2015 by opening a greenfield network of 501 bank branches and 50 automated teller machines (“ATMs”), which as of December 31, 2017 have increased to 887 bank branches and 430 ATMs, together serving over 2.13 million general banking customers. Bank’s distribution network is particularly strong in East and Northeast India, with West Bengal, Assam and Bihar together accounting for 56.37% and 57.58% of its branches and DSCs as of December 31, 2017.

Valuation: The Bank is bringing the issue at p/b multiple of 4.9-4.93 on post issue book value at price band of Rs 370-375/share. Bank with its operating model focused on serving underbanked and underpenetrated markets has consistent track record of growing a quality asset and liability franchise with extensive, low cost distribution network & customer-centric approach and experienced and professional team, backed by strong independent board. Hence, we recommend “Subscribe” on issue.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions
