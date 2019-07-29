Subscribe to Affle India: Choice Broking

Consumer Platform has a leading position in India; a high growth market with substantial barriers to entry

• Proven international track record

• Profitable, low-cost business model built on an asset light, automated and scalable platform

• Deep data-driven understanding of consumer intent and behavior

• Growth driven, global customer base

• Experienced and dedicated key management personnel, who are ably supported by other employees

Valuation and Outlook

There is no listed entity in India comparable to the business profile of Affle. At the higher price band of Rs. 745 per share, the company’s share is valued at a TTM standalone P/E multiple of 113.9x (to its restated TTM EPS of Rs. 6.5).

