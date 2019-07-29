App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 01:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to Affle India: Choice Broking

Choice Broking has come out with its report on Affle (India) Ltd. The research firm has recommended to "Subscribe'' the IPO in its research report as on July 27, 2019

Consumer Platform has a leading position in India; a high growth market with substantial barriers to entry

• Proven international track record

• Profitable, low-cost business model built on an asset light, automated and scalable platform

• Deep data-driven understanding of consumer intent and behavior

• Growth driven, global customer base

• Experienced and dedicated key management personnel, who are ably supported by other employees

Valuation and Outlook

There is no listed entity in India comparable to the business profile of Affle. At the higher price band of Rs. 745 per share, the company’s share is valued at a TTM standalone P/E multiple of 113.9x (to its restated TTM EPS of Rs. 6.5).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

First Published on Jul 29, 2019 12:45 pm

tags #Affle #Choice Broking #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues

