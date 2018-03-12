App
Mar 12, 2018 12:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe for long term to Bharat Dynamics IPO : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its report on Bharat Dynamics IPO , The research firm has recommended to " Subscribe " the IPO in its research report as on March 10, 2018

 
 
Bharat Dynamics (BDL) is a defence public sector unit (DPSU) engaged in manufacturing guided missile systems. The company has a product portfolio consisting of surface to air missiles (SAMs), antitank guided missiles (ATGMs), underwater weapons, launchers, countermeasures and test equipment. BDL also undertakes life-extension and refurbishment of missile systems. Currently, it is the sole supplier of SAMs and ATGMs to the Indian armed forces. The Hyderabad headquartered company has three manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad, Bhanur and Visakhapatnam. It is a Miniratna company and is under the administrative control of the Ministry of Defence.

We recommend subscribe only for long term on the offering based on a robust order book of | 10,453 crore, strong order inflow visibility, best-inclass execution capabilities and a leverage free balance sheet. The stock is being offered at reasonable valuations (16x FY17 EPS), at the upper band of | 428/share.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions
