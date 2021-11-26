MARKET NEWS

Strong Listing | Tarsons Products shares gain nearly 27% in debut trade

Tarsons Products traded with volume of 26.30 lakh shares on BSE and over 1.34 crore equity shares on National Stock Exchange.

PTI
November 26, 2021 / 06:32 PM IST
 
 
Shares of life sciences company Tarsons Products on November 26 settled with a premium of nearly 27 percent in its debut trade against the issue price of Rs 662.

The stock listed at Rs 700, a gain of 5.74 percent against the issue price on BSE. It further jumped 26.88 percent to close at Rs 840.

On NSE, it listed with a premium of 3.02 percent at Rs 682. It jumped 23.62 percent to close at Rs 818.40.

In volume terms, 26.30 lakh shares were traded on BSE and over 1.34 crore on NSE.

The initial public offer of Tarsons Products received 77.49 times subscription earlier this month. The Rs 1,023.84-crore IPO had a price range of Rs 635-662 per share.

Tarsons Products is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, and supplying a diverse range of quality labware products used in laboratories across research organisations, academic institutes, pharmaceutical firms, diagnostics companies and hospitals companies and hospitals.

It manufactures a range of quality labware products that help advance scientific discovery and improve healthcare. The company currently operates through its five manufacturing facilities located in West Bengal.
Tags: #IPO - New Listings #Tarsons Products
first published: Nov 26, 2021 06:32 pm

