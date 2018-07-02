App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 04:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Strong Debut: RITES closes with 15% premium at Rs 212.70 on Day 1

The stock price hit an intraday low of Rs 190 which was also the opening price.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of RITES, the railways consultancy firm, have seen strong buying demand from investors on the first day as the stock rallied 12 percent despite weak market condition.

It closed at Rs 212.70 on the BSE against issue price of Rs 185, after hitting an intraday high of Rs 224.40.

The stock price hit an intraday low of Rs 190 which was also the opening price.

The Rs 466-crore initial public offer had garnered strong investor demand, with the issue getting oversubscribed 67.24 times during June 20-22.

The issue had consisted of offer for sale of 2.52 crore equity shares by the government. It was the first state-owned firm to hit the IPO market in the current fiscal.

RITES is a wholly owned government company, a Miniratna (Category – I) Schedule 'A' public sector enterprise. It is a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India and the only company having diversified services and geographical reach in this field under one roof, as per IRR Report.
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 04:13 pm

tags #IPO - New Listings #RITES

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.