Stove Kraft share price debuts at Rs 498, a 29% premium over issue price

Kitchen appliances maker Stove Kraft share price kickstarted trading with a strong premium of 29.35 percent on the National Stock Exchange, on February 5. Meanwhile, Nifty50 surpassed 15,000 mark for the first time and the BSE Sensex traded decisively above psychological 50,000-mark.

The stock opened at Rs 498 on the exchange, against issue price of Rs 385, while on the BSE, it rose 21.30 percent to Rs 467 in the opening.

On the NSE, it was trading at Rs 464, up 20.52 percent with volumes of 23.92 lakh equity shares, at 10:02 hours IST.

It was quoting at Rs 476.05, up 23.65 percent over issue price on the BSE, with volumes of 2.21 lakh shares

Incorporated in 1999, Stove Kraft, which is an established player in kitchen solutions segment and an emerging player in home solutions market, raised Rs 413 crore via public issue which was subscribed 18 times during January 25-28. The company will utilise fresh issue proceeds for repayment of debts.

Since its inception, the company has grown from a single brand small LPG stove manufacturing company to become one of India's leading manufacturers of kitchen appliances. Its brand portfolio, comprising of the Pigeon, Gilma and BLACK +DECKER brands caters to the value, semi-premium and premium customer segments in the kitchen solutions industry.

The company provides a diverse suite of kitchen solutions under Pigeon and Gilma brands and has also forayed into LED based lighting products. The Company proposes to commence manufacturing of kitchen solutions under the BLACK & DECKER brand with a range of value, semi-premium and premium kitchen solutions.

Stove Kraft reported a growth in revenue at a CAGR of 13 percent during FY18-FY20. "The company had a low operating margin profile over FY18-FY20 with EBITDA margin in range of 2-5 percent, said ICICI Direct.

In first half of FY21, the company reported improved performance with EBITDA margin of 13.7 percent and net profit of Rs 28 crore on account of significant reduction in operating expenses. Sustainability of improved profitability performance remains a critical factor, the brokerage feels.