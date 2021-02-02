MARKET NEWS

Stove Kraft IPO share allotment likely to be finalised today: Here is how to check

Stove Kraft IPO: The equity shares are expected to debut on February 5 at the upper limit of the price band i.e. Rs 385 per share

Moneycontrol News
February 02, 2021 / 09:16 AM IST
 
 
Stove Kraft is likely to finalise IPO share allotment on February 2, as per the schedule available in the prospectus.

The process of initiation of refunds (if any, for anchor investors) and unblocking of funds in ASBA Accounts will likely take place on February 3, while equity shares will get transferred to the demat accounts of eligible investors on February 4.

The equity shares are expected to debut on February 5 at the upper limit of the price band i.e. Rs 385 per share.

Investors can check their share allocation status on the website of IPO's registrar.

>>Select IPO name (Stove Kraft);
>> And then either give application number, select application type (ASBA or NON-ASBA) and enter Application Number/in case of DPID/Client ID, select depository (NSDL/CDSL), and enter DPID and Client ID,
or/in case of PAN, just enter PAN Number;

>> Enter Captcha (which is available in digits) and click submit.

The application status can also be checked on the BSE Website. Select Issue Type (Equity); Issue Name (Stove Kraft); Enter Application Number and PAN and finally click Search.

Stove Kraft closed its Rs 413-crore public issue on January 28 with a subscription of 18.03 times. Qualified institutional buyers put in bids of 8.02 times against their reserved portion, while the portion set aside for non-institutional investors was subscribed 32.72 times and that of retail 26.04 times.

The company will utilise net proceeds from its fresh issue (of Rs 95 crore) for repayment of debts.

TAGS: #IPO - News #Stove Kraft
first published: Jan 29, 2021 02:28 pm

