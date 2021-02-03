Stove Kraft IPO share allotment finalised: Here is how to check your application status

live bse live

Kitchen appliances maker Stove Kraft finalised share allocation of its IPO, after closing the public issue with strong 18.03 times subscription last week.

Investors can check the application status on the BSE Website. Select Issue Type (Equity); Issue Name (Stove Kraft); Enter Application Number and PAN, and finally click Search.

The share allocation can also be checked on the website of IPO's registrar . One has to follow the following easy steps:>>Select IPO name (Stove Kraft);>> And then either give application number, select application type (ASBA or NON-ASBA) and enter Application Number/in case of DPID/Client ID, select depository (NSDL/CDSL), and enter DPID and Client ID,or/in case of PAN, just enter PAN Number;

>> Enter Captcha (which is available in digits) and click submit.

After the finalisation of share allocation, the company will start the process of refunds (if any, for anchor investors) and unblocking of funds in ASBA Accounts on February 3, while equity shares will get transferred to the demat accounts of eligible investors on February 4. The trading in equity shares will commence from February 5, as per the schedule available in the prospectus.

Stove Kraft, one of the largest Kitchen appliance suppliers in India, raised Rs 413-crore via public issue, which consisted a fresh issue of Rs 95 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 318 crore by promoters and selling shareholders. The fresh issue funds will be utilised for repayment of debts.