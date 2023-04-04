 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Storied ad agency RK Swamy appoints i-bankers for IPO; first by a marketing services group

Ashwin Mohan
Apr 04, 2023 / 11:03 PM IST

In July 2022, RK Swamy and BBDO (a leading network of the global Omnicon group) announced parting of ways after an alliance that lasted 37 long years. Under a new agreement, RK Swamy bought out BBDO’s stake in the joint entity and BBDO bought out RK Swamy’s stake in BBDO India.

" Advertising can deliver returns disproportionate to investments . Attempt to deliver this to clients, every time."

So said legendary ad guru RK Swamy who founded the pioneering agency bearing his name. Now, the company, which opened its doors for business in Chennai 50 years ago, is looking to deliver returns—by selling shares.

RK Swamy Advertising Associates has initiated the process to unlock value and launch an initial public offering (IPO), setting the stage for one of the most unusual stock market debuts of the year, multiple people with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.

If the listing plans of the company fructify, it would be the first ever IPO in India by a major integrated marketing services group.