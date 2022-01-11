MARKET NEWS

Sresta Natural Bioproducts files draft papers for listing through fresh issue, OFS

Backed by private equity firm Peepul Capital and venture capital firm VenturEast, Sresta Natural Bioproducts owns 24 Mantra. It is the largest brand in the packaged organic food segment

Moneycontrol News
January 11, 2022 / 12:56 PM IST
Organic food products company Sresta Natural Bioproducts, backed by private equity firm Peepul Capital and venture capital firm VenturEast, has filed draft papers with the capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through a public issue.

The maiden public issue will comprise fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 50 crore, and an offer-for-sale of 70.3 lakh equity shares by investors, including Peepul Capital Fund III LLC and Bio Fund.

Peepul Capital Fund III LLC will offload 22.50 lakh equity shares, while Ventureast Life Fund III LLC, Ventureast Trustee Company Private Limited (acting on behalf of the biotechnology venture fund), and Ventureast Trustee Company Private Limited together will sell 47.8 lakh shares through the OFS route.

The company will utilise fresh issue money for its working capital requirements, repayment of debts, and general corporate purposes.

Incorporated in 2004, Sresta Natural Bioproducts owns 24 Mantra. It is the largest brand in the packaged organic food segment (excluding organic packaged food market beverage and packaged tea and coffee) by market share with approximately 29 percent of the pie as of FY20 figures. It offers all types of grocery staples, spices and condiments, edible oils, packaged food, beverages, and meal accompaniments.

It is engaged in procuring, processing, manufacturing, marketing and research and development of organic food products. It is also one of the leading Indian organic food brands in the US with presence in 39 states across Indian ethnic stores and mainstream stores and has presence in 34 countries as of September 30, 2021.

Its procurement network included 34,516 farmers, 1.9 lakh acres (includes land under organic conversion) of certified organic land across 12 states in India, 65 vendors and companies, and various aggregators.

The company is promoted by Rajashekar Reddy Seelam, Renuka Seelam, and Balasubramanian Narayanan who together own 23.63 percent in the company, and the rest is held by investors Peepul Capital Fund III LLC and Ventureast Life Fund III LLC

Sresta Natural Bioproducts recorded a profit of Rs 10.39 crore for the financial year 2020-21, up from Rs 9.46 crore in the previous year, and reported higher revenue at Rs 312.06 crore, rising from Rs 262.27 crore in the same period.

Profit for six months to September 2021 fell to Rs 1.13 crore from Rs 7.32 crore a year ago. Revenue during the same period increased to Rs 160 crore, from Rs 155.61 crore a year back.

JM Financial and Axis Capital are appointed as the book running lead managers to the issue.
Tags: #IPO - News #Sresta Natural Bioproducts
first published: Jan 11, 2022 12:56 pm

