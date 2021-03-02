Specialty chemicals firm Anupam Rasayan gets Sebi nod for Rs 760-crore IPO

Speciality chemicals company Anupam Rasayan India has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to float its IPO (Initial Public Offer). The Rs 760-crore public issue will be a complete fresh issue of equity shares.

The company is going to utilise issue proceeds for debt repayment of Rs 556.19 crore and general corporate purposes.

The company had filed a draft red herring prospectus with Sebi on December 22 last year. The company, in consultation with the book running lead managers, may consider a pre-IPO placement of Rs 100 crore prior to the filing of the red herring prospectus. If the pre-IPO placement is completed, then there would be a reduction in the issue size.

The Gujarat-based Anupam Rasayan India is one of the leading companies engaged in custom synthesis and manufacturing of specialty chemicals in India. It has two distinct business verticals—life sciences specialty chemicals comprising products related to agrochemicals, personal care and pharmaceuticals. The second vertical is other specialty chemicals, comprising pigment and dyes and polymer additives.

From FY18 to FY20, its revenue has grown at a CAGR of 24.29 percent. In spite of the lockdown imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company's half-yearly revenues increased by 51.51 percent to Rs 355.12 crore compared to the six-month period ended September 2019.

In FY20 and 1HFY21, revenues from life science-related specialty chemicals vertical accounted for 95.37 percent and 92.48 percent, respectively, of revenue from operations, while revenue from other specialty chemicals accounted for 4.63 percent and 7.52 percent, respectively,

The book running lead managers to the issue are Axis Capital, Ambit, IIFL Securities and JM Financial.