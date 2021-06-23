Sona Comstar, Shyam Metalics to debut on June 24: What could be the listing premium?

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

After concluding their initial public offering (IPO) last week, Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) and producer Shyam Metalics & Energy will debut on the bourses on June 24.

Analysts expect Sona Comstar to list with moderate gains over its issue price given the tepid response to its IPO. However, Shyam Metalics may open with hefty gains amid a strong response as well as an upswing in the commodity cycle.

Auto ancillary firm Sona Comstar closed its Rs 5,500-crore public issue on June 16 after being subscribed 2.28 times led by support from qualified institutional buyers. The Rs 909-crore offer of Shyam Metalics was subscribed 121.43 times during June 14-16, receiving strong response from investors across the board.

Sona Comstar

"Considering the lower-than-expected subscription demands to its IPO, we expect lower single-digit or muted listing gain as risk concerns weigh more over the positive rationales," Prashanth Tapse, VP Research at Mehta Equities told Moneycontrol.

To Know All IPO Related News, Click Here

According to Tapse, investors should be wary of IPOs that have a large offer for sale (OFS) as most of the money raised is going to the exiting shareholders instead of getting reinvested in the business. In case of Sona Comstar, the IPO comprised a fresh issue of Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 5,250 crore by Singapore VII Topco III Pte. Ltd, an affiliate of The Blackstone Group.

"The OFS was worth Rs 5,250 crore out of Rs 5,500 crore IPO size which was a cause of concern for new investors. As a result, we had seen muted subscription figures. At the upper price band of Rs 291, the asking valuations were not so attractive compared to its peers," Tapse said.

Since the last few sessions, Sona Comstar has been trading at a premium of Rs 5 in the grey market, as per the IPO Watch and IPO Central. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 291 per share, the higher end of price band.

The grey market is an unofficial platform where the trading in IPO takes place from the day of the announcement of the price band for the offer till before the listing of shares

Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Hem Securities expects a flat listing for Sona Comstar.

Shyam Metalics

"With a stellar response to Shyam Metalics IPO, we believe it would list at a price of over Rs 440 levels, which translates to 44 percent premium over the upper end of the IPO price Rs 306," said Prashanth Tapse.

In the grey market, it has been trading at a premium of Rs 135 for the last few days, which, at this moment, hint at a price of Rs 441.

"Shyam Metalics IPO comes at a time of an upswing in commodity cycle with tailwinds working in favour of steel makers along with extreme bullishness for the sector which argues for a good listing gain candidate," Tapse said.

According to him, the premium is justified as the issue was well priced with attractive valuation when compared to other listed steel peers, along with the general bullishness around the metals sector.

Astha Jain expects Shyam Metalics to list at a premium of approximately 40 percent on Thursday.

The Rs 909-crore public issue of Shyam Metalics comprised a fresh issue of Rs 657 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 252 crore by the existing shareholders.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.