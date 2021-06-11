business Sona Comstar, Shyam Metalic IPOs opens June 14; should you invest? The IPO momentum is once again building up after a dull two-month period owing to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 14, Sona Comstar and Shyam Metalik IPOs are set to open for subscription. Ahead of that, Karunya Rao fills you in on all the details.