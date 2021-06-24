Sona Comstar share closes 25% higher at Rs 362.85 on listing day

Representative image

Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) shares made a strong market debut, closing 25 percent higher on June 24. Positive market conditions and expected growth potential in the electric-vehicle segment along with robust financials and a diversified product portfolio lifted sentiment, experts said.

The stock closed the session at the day's high of Rs 362.85 on the BSE, rising 24.69 percent over the issue price of Rs 291 and hit the 20 percent upper circuit compared to the opening price of Rs 302.4.

It opened with marginal gains but slipped to the day's low of Rs 295.15 in the morning. It, however, gained momentum after around 90 minutes of trade.

On the National Stock Exchange, it settled at Rs 361.20, the day's high, up 24.12 percent from the issue price and 20 percent over the opening price of Rs 301.

In terms of volumes, Sona Comstar traded with 49.96 lakh equity shares on the BSE and 4.18 crore shares on the NSE.

Sona Comstar is primarily engaged in designing, manufacturing, and supplying high-quality mission-critical automotive components such as differential assemblies, gears, conventional and micro-hybrid starter motors, etc. The firm supplies its products across the countries such as India, US, Europe, and China, through its 9 manufacturing and assembly facilities across the USA, India (6), China, and Mexico.

"Considering its well-diversified presence in automotive segments and long-standing relationships with marquee customers (Maruti, Mahindra Electric, Volvo and Jaguar) with a global presence, Sona Comstar is well placed to tap the sector growth," said Prashanth Tapse, VP Research at Mehta Equities.

"We are optimistic about the electric vehicle (EV) components manufacturing sector as demand would rise going forward due to high fuel cost wherein Sona Comstar has growth opportunities for the long term," he added.

Sona Comstar mobilised Rs 5,550 crore from investors through its public issue, of which Rs 5,250 crore went to selling shareholder Singapore VII Topco III Pte Ltd, an affiliate of The Blackstone Group.

The net fresh issue proceeds will be utilised for repaying of debt of Rs 241 crore.

