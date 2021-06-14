Sona Comstar IPO subscribed 6%, retail portion booked 31% on day 1

live bse live

The Rs 5,550-crore public issue of Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) has been subscribed 6 percent on June 14, the first day of bidding supported by retail investors.

The portion set aside for retail investors has been subscribed 31 percent, while the non-institutional investors have put in bids for 84,762 equity shares against their reserved portion of over 2.92 crore equity shares. Qualified institutional investors are yet to put in their bids.

The public issue received bids for over 60 lakh equity shares against the offer size of over 10.71 crore equity shares, the subscription data available on exchanges showed.

The price band for the issue was fixed at Rs 285-291 per equity share. The bidding for the offer will close on June 16.

The offer comprises a fresh issue of Rs 300 crore, and an offer for sale of Rs 5,250 crore by Singapore VII Topco III, an affiliate of The Blackstone Group. The company after reducing issue expenses will utilise fresh issue proceeds for repaying debt of Rs 241.12 crore.

"At the upper band of issue price, Sona Comstar will trade at a P/E multiple of 40x of its annualized 9MFY21 revenue, which is at a discount to its listed peer like Motherson Sumi (77x), Bosh (97x); however, it is likely to trade at a premium to its peers like Sundaram Clayton (23x)," said KR Choksey.

"Looking at the growth potential in the company we anticipate listing gains and give a 'subscribe' rating to Sona Comstar IPO," the brokerage added.

Sona Comstar is primarily engaged in designing, manufacturing, and supplying high-quality mission-critical automotive components. In 2020, Sona Comstar was among the top 10 global players for the differential bevel gear segment and among the largest exporters of starter motors in India.

With its nine manufacturing and assembly facilities across the US, India (6), China, and Mexico, the firm supplies its products across the countries such as India, US, Europe, and China.

The company have increased its global market share of differential gears and starter motors to 5.0 percent and 3.0 percent, respectively in 2020 from 4.5 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively in 2019. Its global market share of BEV (battery electric vehicle) differential assemblies was 8.7 percent in 2020, according to the Ricardo Report.

Further, according to the CRISIL Report, the company is the largest manufacturer of differential gears for passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle and tractor OEMs (original equipment manufacturer) in India, with an estimated market share of approximately 55 percent to 60 percent, 80 percent to 90 percent and 75 percent to 85 percent, respectively.

