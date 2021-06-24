Sona Comstar hits 20% upper circuit, Shyam Metalics spikes 30% on Day 1; what should investors do?

live bse live

Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) and Shyam Metalics & Energy had a contrasting market debut on June 24. Sona Comstar started off on a tepid note, while Shyam Metalics had an impressive start.

Sona Comstar caught up soon and both were going strong. Sona Comstar was frozen in 20 percent upper circuit at Rs 362.85 in the afternoon, while Shyam Metalics gained 30 percent, trading 24.22 percent higher at Rs 380.10.

Experts favour holding both stocks for longer-term, as a favourable metal cycle and rising demand for long steel and ferroalloys support Shyam Metalics. A growing global electric vehicle (EV) market, diversified portfolio across categories and robust financials favour Sona Comstar.

Sona Comstar

Sona Comstar is one of India's leading automotive technology companies, designing, manufacturing and supplying highly engineered, mission-critical automotive systems and components with global presence. It raised Rs 5,550 crore through its initial public offering during June 14-16.

"We like Sona Comstar given its presence in fast-growing global EV market, diversified portfolio across categories and robust financials. Though the valuation at around 74x P/E (price-to-earnings) appears fully priced in, given its thrust in fast evolving EV space both in India and globally, market would like to give premium to such emerging growth story," said Hemang Jani, Head Equity Strategist, Broking & Distribution at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The company caters to high growth areas like assemblies and motors for EV/hybrids within the auto component industry, which should lead to strong growth, said Milan Desai, Lead Equity Analyst at Angel Broking.

Investors should remain invested as it will benefit from global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) progress in their EV journey, Desai said.

The company generates 41 percent of its revenue from EV and micro-hybrid/Hybrid and 14 percent revenue from pure-play battery EV.

It plans to increase its EV share of the revenue. The revenue of the company has increased at a CAGR of 20 percent over two years, with a consistent EBITDA margin at 27-28 percent with return on capital employed (ROCE) and return on equity (ROE) of 35 percent and 36 percent, respectively, that the management is confident of maintaining.

Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research, also said investors (who are upbeat about the growth of EV) to keep this stock for the long term and buy it on correction, as it could be a wealth creator in three-five years.

"Sona Comstar is one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers to the global EV market. It has created a niche for itself with very high operational efficiency with healthy margins. It has a large customer base, which is spread across geographies, vehicle segments. etc," Garg said.

Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Hem Securities also recommends holding Sona Comstar for the long term as the company is amongst the top 10 global differential bevel gear as well as starter motor suppliers.

"Also one in every 12 battery electric vehicle (BEVs) in the world uses company's differential assembly. Company with its leading market share in key products and markets is also a global supplier to marquee customers," she said

Shyam Metalics & Energy

Incorporated in 2002, Shyam Metalics is a leading integrated metal producing company focusing on long steel products and ferroalloys, with the ability to sell intermediate and final products across the steel value chain.

It has three manufacturing plants at Sambalpur in Odisha and Jamuria and Mangalpur in West Bengal. It is among the largest producers of ferroalloys in terms of installed capacity in India, as of February 2021.

"Leading integrated metal producer in India, strategically located manufacturing plants with a robust infrastructure, Shyam Metalics has diversified product portfolio. Based on strong financial performance and distribution network this company can turn out to be a performer and give impressive returns in coming quarters," Garg said.

He said investors can hold their listing gains as this is a good investment opportunity for the mid-to-long term as well.

Desai of Angel Broking, too, said investors can remain invested and ride the favourable metal cycle for the next few years, especially for companies like Shyam Metalics, which has low leverage levels.

"The company is undergoing capex and capacities will start coming on stream post FY23, which help the company to cater to both domestic as well as export markets. The curbs placed on global steel capacities should benefit Indian steel producers," he said.

Shyam Metalics has a diversified product mix such as iron pellets, sponge iron, steel billets, TMT, structural products, wire rods, and ferroalloys. It is expected to double its current aggregate installed metal capacity from 5.71 MTPA, as of December 31, 2020, to 11.60 MTPA, and increase captive power plants aggregate installed capacity from 227 MW, as of December 31, 2020, to 357 MW.

These proposed expansions are expected to become operational between fiscal 2022 and 2025.

Prashanth Tapse, VP Research at Mehta Equities, also, is optimistic on overall rising demand growth from long steel and ferroalloys as overall prices are forecasted to remain elevated in 2021-22 on supply shortfall and rising demand.

"Shyam Metalics stands well to encash rising demand with competitive high margins which would drive sustainable business as well as profitable growth in the medium to long term," he said.

Shyam Metalics mopped up Rs 909 crore through public issue during June 14-16, which comprised a fresh issue of Rs 657 crore, and an offer for sale of Rs 252 crore. The net fresh issue proceeds will be utilised to repay debts.

