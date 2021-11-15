MARKET NEWS

SJS Enterprises makes tepid debut, falls nearly 6% in debut trade

The initial public offer of SJS Enterprises was subscribed 1.59 times on the last day of subscription on November 3.

PTI
November 15, 2021 / 11:30 PM IST
 
 
Shares of SJS Enterprises on November 15 made a tepid debut against the issue price of Rs 542 and settled nearly 6 percent lower. On the BSE, it listed at Rs 540, a decline of 0.36 per cent from the issue price.

During the day, it dipped 6.73 percent to Rs 505.50. The stock went lower by 5.93 percent to close at Rs 509.85.

On NSE, it listed at par with the issue price at Rs 542. It declined 5.86 percent to close at Rs 510.20.

The initial public offer of SJS Enterprises was subscribed 1.59 times on the last day of subscription on November 3.

The Rs 800-crore IPO had a price band of Rs 531-542 a share.

SJS Enterprises is a leading player in the Indian decorative aesthetics industry, offering a wide range of aesthetics products in the country.

It is a "design-to-delivery" aesthetics solutions provider with the ability to design, develop and manufacture a diverse product portfolio. It caters to the requirements of the two-wheeler, passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, consumer appliance, medical devices, farm equipment and sanitary ware industries.
first published: Nov 15, 2021 11:30 pm

