SJS Enterprises IPO subscribed 30% on first day; Retail portion booked 59%

The initial public offering of SJS Enterprises, a “design-to-delivery” aesthetics solutions provider, has been subscribed 30 percent on November 1 morning, the first day of bidding till now.

Investors put in bids for 31.42 lakh equity shares against the IPO size of 1.05 crore equity shares.

Retail investors bought 59 percent of shares against the portion reserved for them.

The portion set aside for non-institutional investors and qualified institutional buyers were yet to be bid for.

The IPO is a complete offer for sale issue of up to Rs 710 crore by Evergraph Holding Pte Ltd and up to Rs 90 crore by KA Joseph.

The company raised Rs 240 crore from 18 anchor investors on October 29, allocating 44,28,043 equity shares at a price of Rs 542 apiece.

Marwadi Shares and Finance has assigned "subscribe" rating to this IPO, saying the company is a leading aesthetics solution provider with an extensive suite of premium products in a growing industry with long-standing customer relationships and is available at a reasonable valuation.

SJS Enterprises is offering the widest range of aesthetics products primarily in the automotive and consumer appliance industries.

The company supplied over 115 million parts with more than 6,000 SKUs (stock-keeping units) in FY21 to around 170 customers in approximately 90 cities across 20 countries.

Its key customer base includes well-known automotive original equipment manufacturers such as Suzuki Motorcycle India, Mahindra & Mahindra, John Deere India, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, Bajaj Auto, and Royal Enfield. It also supplies products to Tier-1 automotive component suppliers such as Marelli UM Electronic Systems, Visteon, Brembo, and Mindarika.

