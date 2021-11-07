MARKET NEWS

English
IPO

SJS Enterprises IPO share allotment likely next week. Here's how to check your status

Share of SJS Enterprises will start trading on both BSE and NSE from November 15.

Moneycontrol News
November 07, 2021 / 11:24 AM IST
 
 
After a decent response to its initial public offering (IPO),  SJS Enterprises gears up to finalise the share allotment on November 10.

Here's how you can check the status:

The IPO share allocation can be checked on the BSE's website. Select Equity and Issue Name (SJS Enterprises), enter application number and PAN and click on the search button to know the application status.

Alternatively, you can also check the allotment status on the IPO register's website by following a few easy steps.

Investors have to first select either PAN, application number or DP Client ID.

Then select company name (SJS Enterprises -IPO), enter either PAN, application number or DP Client ID and click the search button to know whether the shares were allotted to you or not.

The company will refund to the unsuccessful investors by November 11 and equity shares to the eligible investors will be credited to their demat accounts by November 12.

The shares of SJS Enterprises will start trading on both the BSE and the NSE from November 15.

The initial public offering (IPO) of SJS Enterprises received good repose from investors and was subscribed fully at 1.59 times during November 1-3, with investors putting bids for 1.67 crore equity shares against an issue size of 1.05 crore equity shares.

The retail investors' portion has been subscribed by 1.38 times, while the portion set aside for non-institutional investors was subscribed 2.32 times. The portion kept for Qualified Institutional Buyers was booked 1.42 times.
Tags: #IPO - News #SJS Enterprises
first published: Nov 7, 2021 11:24 am

