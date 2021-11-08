Sigachi Industries IPO share allotment: Here's how to check your status

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

The initial public offering (IPO) of the chemical-maker Sigachi Industries, which was open for bidding during November 1-3 period, saw a subscription of 101.90 times. Retail investors bought 80.47 times the shares set aside for them. Investors put in bids for 54.88 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 53.86 lakh equity shares.

The company, as per the schedule, is now expected to finalise the share allocation status this week.

Here's how you can check the status:

The IPO share allocation can be checked either on the BSE's website.

Select Equity in the Issue Type field, then select the Issue Name (Sigachi Industries) from the drop down menu. Next you need to enter application number and PAN number, check the I'm not a Robot box. And finally, click on the search button.

Alternatively, you can also check the allotment status on the IPO register's website by following a few easy steps.

In this case the registrar is Link InTime. Open the link above and choose between three options - PAN, Application number and DP Client ID.

Then select company name (Sigachi Industries -IPO), enter either PAN, application number or DP Client ID and click the search button to know whether the shares were allotted to you or not.

The price band for the issue, which closes on November 3, was fixed at Rs 161-163 a share.

The lot size was 90 shares. A retail investor, who can invest up to Rs 2 lakh, can apply for up to a maximum of 13 lots (1,170 shares or Rs 1,90,710).