App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 01:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shyam Steel Industries files IPO papers with Sebi

The IPO consists of fresh issue of up to Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of up to 66.70 lakh shares, comprising up to 11.60 lakh shares by the promoter selling shareholders and up to 55.09 lakh shares by other selling shareholders, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Shyam Steel Industries has filed draft papers with markets regulator Sebi for its initial public offering.

The IPO consists of fresh issue of up to Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of up to 66.70 lakh shares, comprising up to 11.60 lakh shares by the promoter selling shareholders and up to 55.09 lakh shares by other selling shareholders, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

Market sources said the IPO size is estimated to be around Rs 500 crore.

Close

The Kolkata-based firm proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the IPO towards repayment/prepayment of certain borrowings of the company and its subsidiary Shyam Steel Manufacturing and for other general corporate purposes.

Axis Capital, Edelweiss Financial Services, SBI Capital Markets and IIFL Holdings are the book running lead managers to the issue and Link Intime is the registrar.

Shyam Steel Industries is a thermo mechanically treated rebar (TMT Rebar) player having integrated steel plants. The company operates all its steel manufacturing plants in West Bengal.

The equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.
First Published on Jun 4, 2019 12:56 pm

tags #IPO - News

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.