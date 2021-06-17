Shyam Metalics IPO share allotment likely next week: Here is how to check the application status

live bse live

Shyam Metalics and Energy, a leading integrated metal producing company, is expected to finalise the IPO share allotment in the next week.

The company closed its Rs 909-crore public issue on June 16 with a hefty oversubscription of 121.43 times, backed by qualified institutional buyers and non-institutional investors whose reserved portions were subscribed 155.71 times and 339.98 times, respectively.

The offer, which opened on June 14, comprised a fresh issue of 2,14,70,588 equity shares (Rs 657 crore) and an offer for sale of 82,35,294 equity shares (Rs 252 crore) by existing selling shareholders.

The company will utilise net proceeds from its fresh issue for repaying of debt of Rs 470 crore, while the offer for sale funds will go to selling shareholders.

Promoters' shareholding will be reduced to 88.4 percent from 100 percent post the completion of IPO process.

The share allotment will be finalised around June 21, as per the IPO schedule available in the prospectus. Investors who applied for shares can check the allotment status via two available options.

One, the IPO register's website: One has to select 'Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited' in the dropdown. Then select application number with application type (ASBA/NON ASBA) and then enter application number. If depository option is selected then enter DPID as well as Client ID, or select and enter PAN number. Finally, one has to enter Captcha available in digits and click on Submit.

The application status can also be checked on the BSE website. One needs to select Equity and Issue Name - Shyam Metalics and Energy - in the dropdown, then enter Application number and PAN number, before finally clicking on Search button.

After the finalisation of basis of allotment, the company will refund funds around June 22 and credit shares to eligible investors' demat accounts around June 23.

The trading in equity shares will commence with effect from June 24.

Shyam Metalics currently operates three manufacturing plants in Sambalpur in Odisha along with Jamuria and Mangalpur in West Bengal, having an aggregate installed metal capacity of 5.71 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) and captive power plants capacity of 227 MW, as of December 31, 2020.

The company is in the process of increasing the capacity of existing manufacturing plants and captive power plants to 11.60 MTPA and 357 MW respectively, by FY25.

The company is among the largest producers of ferro alloys in terms of installed capacity in India, as of February 2021.