Shyam Metalics and Energy files DRHP with SEBI for Rs 909-cr IPO

Shyam Metalics and Energy, a leading integrated metal producing company based in Kolkata, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with capital market regulator SEBI for the public offer.

The offer comprises a fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 909 crore, according to its DRHP filed with the SEBI on August 6.

The Kolkata-based metal company will decide price band for the issue after consultation with the book running lead managers (BRLMs).

Shyam Metalics will utilise issue proceeds for repayment of certain debt facilities availed by company and one of its subsidiaries, SSPL; and other general corporate purposes.

Shyam Metalics is one of the largest manufacturers of long steel products and ferro alloys in the country. The company offers a range of intermediate and final products across the value chain and maintains a track record of positive EBITDA since the commencement of its operations in 2005.

Company operates three manufacturing plants – one in Odisha and two in West Bengal – with an aggregate installed metal capacity of 2.90 MTPA. The manufacturing plants also include captive power plants with an aggregate installed capacity of 164 MW.

The company’s domestic clientele include Jindal Stainless, Jindal Stainless Hisar, Adani group company Dhamra Port, SAIL and JSW Steel while international customers are Dahuti International and Asia Steel & Metals.

The company’s total income increased at a CAGR of 42.57 percent and EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) 124.08 percent in FY16-18.

ICICI Securities, Edelweiss Financial Services, IIFL Holdings and JM Financial are lead managers to the issue.