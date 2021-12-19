Shriram Properties shares see muted demand in grey market. How will its listing be?

Shriram Properties IPO

One of the top five residential real estate developers in South India, Shriram Properties will list on the stock exchanges on December 20.

Its initial public offering was subscribed 4.6 times, with retail investors bidding 12.7 times, while non-institutional and qualified institutional investors’ portions were subscribed 4.8 and 1.8 times.

The Shriram Group company launched its maiden public offer on December to raise Rs 600 crore.

Catch all the live market action here

However, despite the decent response, it is currently trading at a premium of just Rs 10 in the grey market, as per data from IPO Watch. This translates to a premium of 8 percent to the issue price of Rs 113-118 per share.

With a number of options available in the primary market, investor interest in the Shriram Properties IPO seems to have fizzled out.

Experts believe investors may be wary of the possible impact of the Omicron variant of coronavirus on the real estate sector, which may lead to extended losses for the company.

While Angel One and Choice Broking had a “subscribe” rating on the issue, Anand Rathi advised to “avoid”.

Also read: Shriram Properties, MapmyIndia, Metro Brands, 2 others to list next week. All you need to know

Anand Rathi noted that the company has been reporting net loss since FY20, and said H1FY22 also indicated a loss-making trend.

“While evaluating on the financial front, the valuation seems to be rich, demanding a market cap of Rs 20,012.6 million. Also, the company operations are only region specific and don’t have plans to expand in metros and other regions in near future,” the brokerage said.

So, how will the listing be? Here’s what analysts are saying:

Sonam Srivastava, Founder, Wright Research

The GMP for Shriram Properties has been shrinking and it hints at tepid listing day gains for the stock. Shriram Properties is well positioned in the real estate sector and negative profitability in the last 2 years are pretty much in line with the peers. The IPO itself is moderately priced at 2 times the book value.

We expect the real estate sector to grow, and we would advise investors to go for the stock, but one needs to be cautious of the impact of omicron variant and watch the operational performance of the company for a few quarters before taking an entry.

Also read: Budget 2022 | Levels of fiscal consolidation key for foreign investors, says Emkay Wealth’s Joseph Thomas

Ashish Sarangi, RIA, Pickright Technologies

The pandemic-related uncertainty is weighing on market sentiment, and that might lead to a negative listing for the stock. The current grey premium of around 10% is very less amid all-time high IPO investing.

We are bullish on real estate companies over the long term of 3-5 years. Shriram Properties has a lower market share and order book. And in the listed space, there are many peers with a better balance sheet and order book. So, taking a risk on this investment is not advisable. Its peers also possess a better risk-reward ratio than Shriram Properties.

We do not recommend any buying on negative listing, and if it does list with gains, then investors should exit and look for a better bet.

Read all the IPO-related news here

Prashanth Tapse, VP-Research, Mehta Equities

Considering lower-than-expected subscription for its initial public offering, we expect marginally flat listing gain on a best case scenario. We believe the reason for low subscription and premium would be investors’ concerns over high valuations, negative earnings and the OFS portion.

We recommend conservative investors to exit as of now, and if non-allotted investors wish to buy on listing day, it is better to wait and watch.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.