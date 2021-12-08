Shriram Properties IPO: Strong revenue visibility, business quality to create value

Representative image.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Real estate is an extremely risky business, particularly if the building up of scale is funded by debt. In the case of Shriram Properties, a Shriram group company, which has come out with an IPO, the risk is enhanced because of the high cost of debt. The highest cost of part of its total debt is around 16 percent and even the average cost of gross debt at 13.3 percent is not cheap. (image) Moreover, in the last two years,...