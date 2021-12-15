MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Shriram Properties IPO share allotment today. Check allotment status online, GMP, listing date

Shriram Properties IPO | The company received a healthy response for its IPO, which was subscribed 4.6 times, with the retail investor portion booked 12.72 times.

Moneycontrol News
December 15, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST
Shriram Properties IPO

Shriram Properties IPO


Mid-market and affordable housing developer Shriram Properties will finalise the allotment of its shares for its initial public offering on December 15. The company raised Rs 600 during December 8-10.

The Shriram Group company received a healthy response for its initial public offeringsubscribed 4.6 times, with the retail investors’ portion booked 12.72 times.

While non-institutional investors bid for 4.82 times their reserved portion, qualified institutional buyers and employees reserved shares 1.85 times and 1.25 times.

Catch all the live market action here

Here’s how to check the allotment status online:

Close

Related stories

After the finalisation of the basis of allotment, the share allotment can be checked either on the website of the BSE or the IPO registrar.

On the BSE website, follow these three steps:

  1. Select issue type (Equity), and issue name (Shriram Properties)

  2. Enter the application number and the PAN number

  3. And finally check box (I’m not a robot) and click on search button


On the IPO registrar’s website, follow these steps:

  1. Select company name (Shriram Properties)

  2. Select and accordingly enter either PAN number, or application number, or DP/Client ID, or account number / IFSC

  3. And finally enter captcha and click on submit button

Check out all IPO-related news here

Shriram Proporties shares were trading at a premium of Rs 10 in the grey market, as per data from IPO Watch, or at 8 percent premium to the issue price of Rs 113-118.

“Based on H1FY2022 numbers, the IPO is priced at a price-to-book value of 2.28 times at the upper price band of the issue, which is in line with its listed peer group,” said Yash Gupta, Equity Research Analyst at Angel One, which has a ‘subscribe’ rating on the issue.

“We believe that the company has a strong track record of delivering projects on time and can maintain strong execution, which will get reflected in the pre-sales numbers going ahead,” he said.

Also read: Ten large-cap stocks held by mutual funds that rose up to 400 percent in one year

However, Anand Rathi noted that the company has been reporting net loss since FY20, and said H1FY22 also indicated a loss-making trend. Thus, the brokerage firm had an ‘avoid’ rating on the issue.

“While evaluating on the financial front, the valuation seems to be rich, demanding a market cap of Rs 20,012.6 million. Also, the company operations are only region specific and don’t have plans to expand in metros and other regions in near future,” the brokerage said.

After finalising the allotment today, unsuccessful bidders will get their refunds on December 16 and successful investors will get shares in their demat accounts on December 17.

The company is likely to list on the BSE and National Stock Exchange on December 22.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #IPO - News #Shriram Properties
first published: Dec 15, 2021 07:31 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.