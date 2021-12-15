Shriram Properties IPO share allotment today. Check allotment status online, GMP, listing date

Shriram Properties IPO

Mid-market and affordable housing developer Shriram Properties will finalise the allotment of its shares for its initial public offering on December 15. The company raised Rs 600 during December 8-10.

The Shriram Group company received a healthy response for its initial public offering, subscribed 4.6 times, with the retail investors’ portion booked 12.72 times.

While non-institutional investors bid for 4.82 times their reserved portion, qualified institutional buyers and employees reserved shares 1.85 times and 1.25 times.

Here’s how to check the allotment status online:

After the finalisation of the basis of allotment, the share allotment can be checked either on the website of the BSE or the IPO registrar.



Select issue type (Equity), and issue name (Shriram Properties)

Enter the application number and the PAN number

And finally check box (I’m not a robot) and click on search button





Select company name (Shriram Properties)

Select and accordingly enter either PAN number, or application number, or DP/Client ID, or account number / IFSC

And finally enter captcha and click on submit button



Shriram Proporties shares were trading at a premium of Rs 10 in the grey market, as per data from IPO Watch, or at 8 percent premium to the issue price of Rs 113-118.

“Based on H1FY2022 numbers, the IPO is priced at a price-to-book value of 2.28 times at the upper price band of the issue, which is in line with its listed peer group,” said Yash Gupta, Equity Research Analyst at Angel One, which has a ‘subscribe’ rating on the issue.

“We believe that the company has a strong track record of delivering projects on time and can maintain strong execution, which will get reflected in the pre-sales numbers going ahead,” he said.

However, Anand Rathi noted that the company has been reporting net loss since FY20, and said H1FY22 also indicated a loss-making trend. Thus, the brokerage firm had an ‘avoid’ rating on the issue.

“While evaluating on the financial front, the valuation seems to be rich, demanding a market cap of Rs 20,012.6 million. Also, the company operations are only region specific and don’t have plans to expand in metros and other regions in near future,” the brokerage said.

After finalising the allotment today, unsuccessful bidders will get their refunds on December 16 and successful investors will get shares in their demat accounts on December 17.

The company is likely to list on the BSE and National Stock Exchange on December 22.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.