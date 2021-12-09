Shriram Properties IPO subscribed 1.22 times on Day 2, retail portion booked 6.66 times

Shriram Properties IPO

The maiden public issue of Shriram Properties has seen a 1.22 times subscription, so far, garnering bids for 3.57 crore equity shares against an offer size of 2.93 crore equity shares on December 9, the second day of bidding.

Retail investors continue to provide strong support to the offer of south-based real estate developer, buying shares 6.66 times the portion set aside for them.

The reserved portion for employees was subscribed 50 percent, and that of non-institutional investors saw 5 percent subscription, while qualified institutional buyers are yet to put in their bids in the offer.

Incorporated in March 2000, Shriram Properties, a part of Shriram Group, intends to mop up Rs 600 crore through its public issue at the upper price band and of which Rs 268.65 crore has already been raised through the anchor book.

The offer consists of a fresh issue of Rs 250 crore, and an offer-for-sale of Rs 350 crore by selling shareholders. The company is going to repay its debts through its net proceeds from the fresh issue.

The price band for the IPO, which closes on December 10, is Rs 113-118 per equity share.

“On the valuation front, the Issue is available at 2.09 price-to-book value of FY21 on its upper price band. Its net debt to equity 0.80x as on H1FY22, therefore, long-term investors need to be cautious. We recommend to subscribe for listing gains,” said Canara Bank Securities.

Shriram Properties is among the top five residential real estate companies in South India for the mid and affordable housing segment in terms of number of units launched between 2012 and the third quarter of 2021 across Tier 1 cities like Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Bengaluru and Chennai are its two key markets that contribute approximately 29.3 percent of its total launches in India between 2012 and the third quarter of 2021. The company has land reserves of approximately 197.47 acres, with a development potential of approximately 21.45 million square feet of estimated saleable area.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.