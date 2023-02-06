English
    Shera Energy seeks to raise Rs 35 crore via IPO

    Naseem Shaikh, Chairman and Managing Director of the company, said that the net proceeds from the IPO will be utilised to meet working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

    PTI
    February 06, 2023 / 11:30 PM IST
    The issue size is up to 61,76,000 equity shares out of which fresh issue will be up to 10,48,000 equity shares and OFS (offer for sale) will be up to 51,28,000 equity shares.

    Shera Energy Limited, engaged in the manufacturing of winding wires and strips from copper, aluminium and brass, has proposed to open its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on February 7.

    The company aims to garner Rs 35.20 crore through IPO and shares will be listed on NSE Emerge platform.

