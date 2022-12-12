 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Seven penny stocks that surged 1,000% or more in 2022

Ravindra Sonavane
Dec 12, 2022 / 11:17 AM IST

The stocks are Kaiser Corporation, Hemang Resources, Alliance Integrated Metaliks, KBS India, Sonal Adhesives, Beekay Niryat and Ashnisha Industries.

Although 2022 was volatile for India’s stock markets due to interest rate hikes and geopolitical tensions, some investors made a fortune by investing in little-known penny stocks.

Both the BSE Sensex and the Nifty 50 gained over 7 percent each in 2022. Here are seven penny stocks that have given returns of over 1,000 percent since the start of the year. Typically, penny stocks are priced below Rs 10 and considered the riskiest across categories.

This list consists of seven companies that had posted losses for many quarters and in some cases, even reported zero revenue. Analysts said these stocks had one unique feature that attracted investors: their low price. Investors easily fall for such stocks while trying to make quick money but they usually end up wiping out everything. Analysts advise investors to avoid such stocks.

“Instead of looking at the price of the stock and investing, investors should focus on fundamentals of the underlying business model and growth potential of product and services in the business to generate wealth for the long term," said Prashant Tapse, a research analyst at Mehta Equities.

None of these penny stock companies are covered by analysts. Here are the details of the earnings of these companies: